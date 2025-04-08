Croda International Plc (CRDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 34.0% increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Croda International Price Performance

Croda International stock opened at GBX 2,669 ($33.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 2,567 ($32.68) and a one year high of GBX 5,034 ($64.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,436.35.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.82) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Croda International will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Croda International Company Profile

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,643 ($33.64), for a total value of £10,043.40 ($12,784.37). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 3,249 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($37.03), for a total value of £94,513.41 ($120,307.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 570 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,555. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

