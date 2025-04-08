Critical Contrast: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and EverQuote”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $417.01 million 1.87 $22.03 million $0.16 29.56 EverQuote $500.19 million 1.51 -$51.29 million $0.86 24.59

Profitability

Vimeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vimeo and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 6.48% 6.72% 4.26% EverQuote 3.31% 13.94% 9.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 2 2 0 2.50 EverQuote 0 0 5 1 3.17

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $7.85, suggesting a potential upside of 65.96%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.88%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats Vimeo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

