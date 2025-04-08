Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,840.66. This represents a 1.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,150,000 after buying an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $170,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

