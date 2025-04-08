CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.64. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 327 shares traded.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Institutional Trading of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,791 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF makes up about 54.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF worth $280,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

