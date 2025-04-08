Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 751,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $206,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $311.93 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $579.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

