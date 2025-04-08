Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $187.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.