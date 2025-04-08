Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,008 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 2,422 ($30.83), with a volume of 141490688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($29.91).

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,600 ($33.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($37.68) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,690 ($34.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,678.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,620.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.33%.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

