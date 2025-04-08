Comparing MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) & CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Free Report) and CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of CervoMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of CervoMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MusclePharm and CervoMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 0.00 CervoMed 1 1 5 2 2.89

Profitability

CervoMed has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.76%. Given CervoMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CervoMed is more favorable than MusclePharm.

This table compares MusclePharm and CervoMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56% CervoMed -118.68% -44.11% -39.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MusclePharm and CervoMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) N/A CervoMed $7.14 million 11.90 -$2.17 million ($2.03) -4.81

CervoMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MusclePharm. CervoMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CervoMed has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CervoMed beats MusclePharm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

