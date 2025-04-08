Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 628.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Comfort Systems USA worth $40,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $311.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

