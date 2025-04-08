Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

CWEN opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4312 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 579,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 525,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.