Citigroup Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $140.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.20.

NYSE HRI traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.98. 564,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,912. Herc has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Herc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Herc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Herc by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

