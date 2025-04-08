Citigroup Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $74.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.15% from the stock’s previous close.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,148,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

