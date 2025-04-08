Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 62689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

