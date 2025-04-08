Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $72,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.14.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

