Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 120,514 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Comcast stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

