Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.47% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $46,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 387,238 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,711,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJK opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

