Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $50,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.52 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2422 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

