Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Centuri by 410.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centuri by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Centuri by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

