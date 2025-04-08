CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.96% of CBRE Group worth $788,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

