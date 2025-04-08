Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $207.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $234.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

