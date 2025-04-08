Capula Management Ltd Takes $1.96 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in argenx by 38,152.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,543,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $550.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 0.60. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $352.77 and a 1 year high of $678.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.