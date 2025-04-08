Capula Management Ltd Sells 81,057 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,057 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.8 %

JBLU opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

