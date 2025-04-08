Capula Management Ltd Raises Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.