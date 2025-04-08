Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 236,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
