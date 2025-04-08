Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 236,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.