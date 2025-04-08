Capula Management Ltd Makes New $310,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

NYSE:LNC opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

