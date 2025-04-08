Capula Management Ltd Invests $335,000 in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 867.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 58,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 135,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

