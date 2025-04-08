Capula Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Capula Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Delek US were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 76.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 209,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $33.27.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

