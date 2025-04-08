Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 778324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.