Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 778324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.1376 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
