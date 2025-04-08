Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGSD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

CGSD stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

