Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 176,697 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 882,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 358,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CGDV stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.