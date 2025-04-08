Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 34.07% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $117,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

