Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 353,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 110,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.67.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

