Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.22 and a 1-year high of C$18.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.92.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

