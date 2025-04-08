Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86. 1,013,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 618,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

