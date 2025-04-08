BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Trading Up 7% – Time to Buy?

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.30. 846,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 771,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.