BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 9.48% of BV Financial worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63.

BV Financial Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 23.83%.

(Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.