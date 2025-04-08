Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 73058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Barclays upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZLFY

Bunzl Stock Down 4.8 %

About Bunzl

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.