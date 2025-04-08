Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Shares of BLDR opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

