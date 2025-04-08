Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,685 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Brookfield worth $111,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,591,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,489,000 after buying an additional 1,930,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

