Brokers Set Expectations for E.W. Scripps FY2026 Earnings

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of E.W. Scripps in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

SSP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.92. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 27.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 234,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 394,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

