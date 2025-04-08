Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $162.80

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 13,100.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

