Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $724.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.34.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,976 shares of company stock valued at $127,336,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

