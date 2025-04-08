Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

