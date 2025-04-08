Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BFSP opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.26). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.19. The company has a market capitalization of £45.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.07.

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

