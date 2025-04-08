Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (BFSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance
Blackfinch Spring VCT stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. Blackfinch Spring VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.26).
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
