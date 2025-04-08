Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.32 and traded as high as C$12.56. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.27, with a volume of 2,502 shares trading hands.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.32.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is currently 1,975.00%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.