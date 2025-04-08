BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Decreased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6 %

BHP Group stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $63.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.