Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 950.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.29% of Beyond worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Beyond by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.09.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

