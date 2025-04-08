BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.99 and last traded at C$43.90. 526,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 494,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.72.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.13.

