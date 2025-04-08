Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Core Scientific, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, Iris Energy, and TeraWulf are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that have a significant association with Bitcoin, either by holding the cryptocurrency, engaging in Bitcoin mining, or offering services related to Bitcoin trading and blockchain technology. Investing in these stocks allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s market dynamics through traditional stock exchanges without having to directly purchase the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 19,725,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,399,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,537,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,331,534. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 9,630,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069,972. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,984,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,615,661. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,393,112. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 4.60.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,581,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 13,308,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,153,445. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.76.

